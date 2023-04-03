Split Decision For Bergdahl On Bid To Nix Court-Martial

By Daniel Wilson (April 3, 2023, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl lost his bid to overturn his court-martial for desertion by blaming Donald Trump for unlawful interference, but a district court backed the ex-soldier's allegation that a military judge had a potentially disqualifying conflict of interest....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS