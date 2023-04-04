NFL Labels Flores Appeal 'Improper Second Bite At The Apple'

By David Steele (April 3, 2023, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The NFL has told a federal judge that she was correct in sending parts of a racial discrimination class action against the league to arbitration last month, claiming that in their motion to reconsider the ruling, former NFL coaches Brian Flores, Steve Wilks and Ray Horton "rehash the same arguments that they have already made and that this court already considered and rejected.''...

