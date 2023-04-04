Mich. Court Of Claims Beats Constitutional Challenge

By Rachel Riley (April 3, 2023, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge dropped a constitutionality challenge to a court that hears claims against the state, saying the plaintiffs can't argue that state appellate judges are biased solely because they must review the decisions of their colleagues who pull double duty on the Court of Claims....

