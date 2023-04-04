AMC, Stockholders Settle Suit Over Reverse Stock Split

By Jeff Montgomery (April 3, 2023, 8:32 PM EDT) -- AMC Entertainment has agreed to settle for more than $100 million in equity value a class suit filed by common stockholders challenging the company's plan for a disputed share conversion and 10-to-1 reverse stock split seen as diluting common shareholder positions....

