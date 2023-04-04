UK Appellate Court Trims £12.5M Tax Break For Hotel Reno

By David Hansen (April 4, 2023, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A U.K. fund that owns a hotel will not receive all of the £12.5 million ($15.6 million) in tax breaks it claimed for renovating a commercial property in an economically distressed area, as a ruling Tuesday by the Court of Appeal narrowed the expenses that qualified for the break....

