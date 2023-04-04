Fed. Circ. Reverses Apple's TM Win Over 'Apple Music'

By Tiffany Hu (April 4, 2023, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Apple can't secure trademark rights on the term "Apple Music" for live music after the Federal Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion Tuesday that the tech titan could not claim absolute priority based on its control of the decades-old name of The Beatles' Apple Corps company....

