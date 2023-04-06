'John Doe' In Libel Case Shouldn't Go Unnamed, 4th Circ. Told

By Katherine Smith (April 6, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A law professor who is a specialist in the use of pseudonyms in litigation has urged the Fourth Circuit to reveal the name of a man who claims a woman's false accusations of sexual assault led to his expulsion from Tulane University, arguing that his decision to use a pseudonym in a lawsuit against the woman defies past precedent and would raise concerns about the fairness of the judicial process....

