UMich Can't Stop Striking Grad Students Yet, Judge Says

By Danielle Ferguson (April 4, 2023, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A Michigan state judge on Tuesday denied the University of Michigan's emergency request to end a strike organized by a union of more than 2,200 graduate student instructors, saying the university didn't show that it was dealing with irreparable harm because of the strike....

