IRS Urges Toss Of Challenge To Tax-Exempt Donor Reporting

By Donald Morrison (April 5, 2023, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A libertarian organization shouldn't have opted for tax-exempt status if it couldn't comply with the conditions, the Internal Revenue Service said in urging an Ohio federal judge to dismiss the organization's challenge to the agency's collection of donor information....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS