Arranta Prevails In Del. Non-Compete Suit Filed By PSG

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 5, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. subsidiary lost its bid to enforce non-compete obligations on former business partner and contract drug manufacturer Arranta Bio after a Delaware Chancery Court vice chancellor ruled late Monday that Arranta did not sell itself to a competitor....

