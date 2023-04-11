Outcome Health Execs Convicted Of Fraud

By Lauraann Wood (April 11, 2023, 12:12 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury convicted three former Outcome Health executives of fraud Tuesday in what prosecutors said was a billion-dollar scheme to grow the health advertising business by lying about its inventory and value while silencing employees who raised concerns....

