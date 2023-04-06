Consumers Reject Marriott's Challenge To Discovery Order

By Ali Sullivan (April 6, 2023, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A class of consumers suing Marriott International Inc. in wide-ranging multidistrict litigation over a major data breach says it needs information on how the hotel company calculated the value of the consumers' personally identifiable information, asking a Maryland federal judge to sign off on a special master's report ordering discovery into the valuation....

