Judiciary Says Judge Depo In Harassment Suit Is 'Disruptive'

By Adrian Cruz (April 5, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government asked a North Carolina federal judge to deny a former assistant federal public defender's deposition of Chief Circuit Judge Roger L. Gregory for the Fourth Circuit in her sexual harassment suit, arguing that Judge Gregory was barely involved in the events that led to the suit and that a deposition would disrupt his judicial responsibilities....

