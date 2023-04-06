6th Circ. Questions Judge's Ties To Convicted Lobbyist

By Hailey Konnath (April 5, 2023, 11:25 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday vacated and remanded an Ohio federal judge's sentence for a lobbyist who pled guilty to wire fraud, saying the judge didn't adequately explain his rationale for declining to impose prison time and questioning whether the judge's personal ties to the lobbyist played a part....

