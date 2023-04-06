Insurer Says Grooming Allegations Against Gym Not Covered

By Jennifer Mandato (April 6, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A Washington state gym's insurer asked a federal court to alleviate it from defense and indemnity obligations for an underlying suit from an underage cheerleader's mother, who accused the gym of providing a space for its founder to groom and sexually assault her daughter....

