Insurance IT Worker Can't Retry Discrimination Suit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 6, 2023, 5:49 PM BST) -- An information technology worker at an insurance company lost her bid on Thursday to get her claim for age and race discrimination reconsidered, with a tribunal saying she was not passed over for a job based on those issues....

