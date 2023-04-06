Net4Gas Opts For Arbitration With 'Major' Russian Co.

By Alex Baldwin (April 6, 2023, 6:56 PM BST) -- Czech gas operator Net4Gas has launched arbitration proceedings against a "major Russian shipper" following months of missed monthly payments, and after a major rating agency downgraded the company's credit based on concerns about its reliance on income from Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom....

