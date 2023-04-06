2nd Circ. Upholds Insurer's Loss In Subrogation Suit Over Fire

By Ganesh Setty (April 6, 2023, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Union Mutual Fire Insurance Co. cannot be reimbursed for $1.5 million it paid to cover losses stemming from a grocery store fire that spread to four adjacent buildings, the Second Circuit affirmed Thursday, finding the insurer failed to produce evidence suggesting that the store or building owner was negligent....

