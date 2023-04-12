'Past Infringement' Clause May Hurt Patent Suits Against Gov't

By Robert Matthews (April 12, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Where patent infringement occurs over a period of years, U.S. law does not impose a statute of limitations to bar a claim against private infringers.[1] It does, however, limit the time period for recovering damages to infringement committed within six years of the filing of the suit.[2]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS