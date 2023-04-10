Ohio Judge Can't Get Stay In Town Parking Spat

By Andrew Strickler (April 10, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT) -- An Ohio judge who threatened local officials with criminal charges amid a feud over parking spots and building renovations has failed to get the state's highest court to intervene on his behalf....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS