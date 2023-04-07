4th Circ. Upholds SSA's Win In Retiree's Benefits Suit

By Emmy Freedman (April 7, 2023, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit refused Friday to reinstate a retiree's lawsuit accusing the Social Security Administration of miscalculating his dependent children's benefit payments and shorting them $375 each per month, saying the retiree did not go through the proper channels before filing suit....

