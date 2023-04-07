Atty In Ill. EB-5 Development Settlement May Face Sanctions

By Quinn Wilson (April 7, 2023, 7:26 PM EDT) -- An attorney for EB-5 developers might have to answer before an Illinois federal court as to why he shouldn't be sanctioned for alleged misrepresentations in 2021 that the roughly $28 million in class settlement funds owed to Chinese investors was en route....

