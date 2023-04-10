11th Circ. Asked To Uphold $557K Award Over Worksite Theft

By Ganesh Setty (April 10, 2023, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The owner of a vacant mill urged the Eleventh Circuit to affirm that Auto-Owners Insurance must fully cover a $557,500 settlement it reached with its insured, a general contractor held liable for shoddy work and negligent supervision, noting Auto-Owners didn't defend the contractor under a reservation of rights....

