Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Asked To Uphold $557K Award Over Worksite Theft

By Ganesh Setty (April 10, 2023, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The owner of a vacant mill urged the Eleventh Circuit to affirm that Auto-Owners Insurance must fully cover a $557,500 settlement it reached with its insured, a general contractor held liable for shoddy work and negligent supervision, noting Auto-Owners didn't defend the contractor under a reservation of rights....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!