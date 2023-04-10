Tangible Damage Not Vital For Virus Coverage, NY Justices Told

By Ben Zigterman (April 10, 2023, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A restaurant operator told New York's highest court Friday that its insurance policy doesn't require tangible damage for it to be eligible for coverage of its pandemic-related losses from a Swiss Re subsidiary....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS