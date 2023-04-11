Aviva Ireland Warns Homeowners Of Underinsurance Risk

By Irene Madongo (April 11, 2023, 3:25 PM BST) -- Nearly 16% of Irish home insurance claimants are underinsured, according to a study published by Aviva on Tuesday, which also showed that some four in 10 homeowners got letters from their insurers cautioning that their insurance may be inadequate because of the increasing costs of rebuilding a home....

