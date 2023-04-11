2nd Circ. Keeps $1B Voyager Deal With Binance On Hold

By Brian Steele (April 11, 2023, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday swiftly tossed aside an emergency request from bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. to lift a stay of its Chapter 11 plan ahead of a deadline to close a deal transferring $1 billion in customer accounts to Binance.US, finding that the court has no jurisdiction to hear the appeal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS