Chubb Fires Back At $3.5B Russian Plane Lawsuit

By Alex Baldwin (April 14, 2023, 4:19 PM BST) -- Chubb European Group SE has become the fifth and final insurance company to deny that it should reimburse the world's largest aviation lessor $3.5 billion for its fleet of aircraft and engines that is stranded in Russia....

