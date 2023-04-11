Pa. Contractor Seeks $8M From Insurer After Fatal Pileups

By Emily Lever (April 11, 2023, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania highway construction contractor is suing its insurer, Starr Indemnity & Liability Co., seeking $4 million in coverage for each suit filed against them in connection with two separate vehicle pileups on highways that the contractor was renovating, each of which left several people dead....

