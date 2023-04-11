Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

TransUnion Denied Quick Win In Errant Credit-Check Suit

By Anna Bongardino (April 11, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Credit reporting company TransUnion can't escape a class action alleging it willfully violated the reinvestigation provision in the Fair Credit Reporting Act, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled, finding it hasn't shown that its blanket policy not to reinvestigate consumers' hard-inquiry disputes is reasonable....

