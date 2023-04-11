DOI Greenlights $3B, 732-Mile Western Power Line Project

By Madeline Lyskawa (April 11, 2023, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior gave the go-ahead Tuesday for the construction of a $3 billion, 732-mile high-voltage transmission line known as the TransWest Express Project as part of a major next step in achieving the Biden administration's goal of achieving a carbon-free electric grid by 2035....

