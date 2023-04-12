Twitter Slams Banned Attys' Remand Bid As 'Forum Shopping'

By Emily Sawicki (April 12, 2023, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Twitter is fighting to defend its user policy in federal court, accusing Floridian husband-and-wife attorneys, who sued the social media powerhouse when their joint account was banned following tweets allegedly criticizing now-Vice President Kamala Harris in 2019, of "forum shopping" in their motion to remand the suit to Florida state court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS