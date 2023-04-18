Building Contractor Sued For £8.3M Over Fire Safety Defects

By Ronan Barnard (April 18, 2023, 7:11 PM BST) -- Two Prudential PLC subsidiaries have sued a construction contractor for £8.3 million ($10.3 million) over alleged fire safety defects in a London construction project that have required extensive reconstruction work, according to a newly public claim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS