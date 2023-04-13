Ex-Headteacher Loses Disability Discrimination Appeal

By William Janes (April 13, 2023, 4:57 PM BST) -- A former headteacher who was pushed out of her school after being signed off work for stress has lost her disability discrimination claim after an appeals tribunal upheld a ruling that her boss could not have known about her then-undiagnosed anxiety disorder....

