Contractor's Insurer Wants Out Of $15M Wrongful Death Suit

By Jennifer Mandato (April 12, 2023, 8:35 PM EDT) -- An insurer asked an Oregon federal court Wednesday to rule that its policy is in excess of coverage afforded to a subcontractor following a $15 million wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of one of the subcontractor's employees, who was fatally injured while working on a housing development....

