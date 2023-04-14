Epstein Becker Brings On Ex-Dinsmore Employment Trial Atty

By Grace Elletson (April 14, 2023, 1:02 PM EDT) -- Epstein Becker Green has picked up a seasoned trial attorney from Dinsmore & Shohl LLP to bolster its employment, labor and workforce management practice who said he hopes to help employers create and maintain inclusive workplaces in the new role....

