Court Urged To Keep Walmart $1.37M Flare Gun Damage Suit

By Emily Enfinger (April 13, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT) -- An insurer asked an Oregon federal court to keep alive its suit claiming that Walmart is liable for more than $1.37 million in fire damage caused by a shoplifted flare gun, saying the suit shows that the retailer failed to keep the "inherently dangerous" item locked and secured....

