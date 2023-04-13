Cadwalader Hit With Proposed Class Action Over Data Breach

By Steven Lerner (April 13, 2023, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP has been hit with a putative class suit alleging that the firm failed to inform more than 93,000 individuals in a timely manner that their personally identifiable information was exposed in a November 2022 data breach, saying they received notification of the breach in March 2023....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS