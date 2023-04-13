4th Circ. Won't Revive Fired Ex-Cop's Free Speech Suit

By Grace Elletson (April 13, 2023, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit upheld the dismissal of a former North Carolina police officer's suit claiming he was fired for raising concerns of corruption and mismanagement in the department, ruling Thursday that a lower court rightly found he was sacked over misconduct, not his complaints....

