Tesla Can't Get Calif. High Court Review In Race Bias Battle

By Vin Gurrieri (April 13, 2023, 12:23 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court turned away Tesla's bid for review of a decision that said factory workers placed at the company by staffing agencies were not required to arbitrate discrimination claims stemming from racist treatment they said they endured before formally becoming Tesla employees. ...

