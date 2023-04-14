Hartford Unit Drops Sexual Harassment Coverage Suit

By Emily Enfinger (April 14, 2023, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Hartford unit dropped its coverage lawsuit against a farm and home merchandise company accused of negligence in an underlying sexual harassment suit brought by a former employee, with the insurer telling an Ohio federal court that the company never served an answer to its complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS