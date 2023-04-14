Insurers Object To Covering Oil Provider Facing Class Action

By Ganesh Setty (April 14, 2023, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Two Crum & Forster units told a Massachusetts federal court they should have no coverage obligations to a heating oil company and three of its executives accused in a class action of providing heating oil with elevated levels of biodiesel that caused widespread property damage....

