Texas Says Enviros Can't Join Air Quality Plan Challenge

By Madeline Lyskawa (April 14, 2023, 2:13 PM EDT) -- The state of Texas and several energy companies urged the Fifth Circuit to reject environmental advocacy groups' attempt to jump into their challenge of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's denial of the Lone Star State's air quality plan, saying the groups' interests are already wholly represented....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS