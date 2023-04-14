Tile Store Gets 2nd Shot At Trimming Payout In Dismissal Suit

By Silvia Martelli (April 14, 2023, 6:09 PM BST) -- An appellate tribunal has handed a tile retailer another shot at trying to reduce the compensation it has to pay to an ex-manager for unfairly dismissing him, finding that the lower court used the wrong standard on whether he contributed to his termination. ...

