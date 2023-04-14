Pernod Ricard Beats Black Ex-Worker's Promotion Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (April 14, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Pernod Ricard successfully dismissed a Black former employee's lawsuit claiming the wine and spirits seller declined to promote her because of her race, with a New York federal judge ruling that the former worker did not put forward enough evidence showing she was passed over because she is Black....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS