Investor Sues Law Firm Over Developer's Ponzi Scheme

By Ashish Sareen (April 19, 2023, 9:57 PM BST) -- A property investor has accused a central England-based law firm of giving him bad advice when he was buying an apartment on a buy-to-let basis, claiming it did not tell him that there was a substantial risk he was investing in a Ponzi scheme....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS