WTO Panel Pans India's Cellphone Duties

By Jennifer Doherty (April 17, 2023, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A World Trade Organization dispute settlement panel mostly backed the European Union, Japan and Taiwan in their complaints against India's tariffs on cellphones and other telecommunications products on Monday, holding that the duties overstepped the maximum levels allowed....

