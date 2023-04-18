Ex-Mich. Gov.: High Court Should End Flint Probe's 'Mayhem'

By Carolyn Muyskens (April 17, 2023, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Michigan's former governor has urged the state's highest court to rebuff an attempt to reinstate criminal charges related to the Flint water crisis against a state official, arguing that prosecutors should not get another hearing after the court's blockbluster decision that the Flint indictments were flawed. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS