Shaq Served In FTX Investors' Suit After Long 'Sideshow'

By David Steele (April 17, 2023, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Shaquille O'Neal has been served with a lawsuit in which he is among several famous athletes and celebrities accused of helping defraud investors in bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, following multiple attempts by the plaintiffs to track him down....

