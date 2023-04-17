Nexon Says Dark And Darker Developer Stole Game Concept

By Rachel Riley (April 17, 2023, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Video game company Nexon says two of its ex-employees swiped its concept for a new dungeon fantasy game then started another firm to launch a copycat called Dark and Darker, according to an intellectual property suit filed by the Japanese game publisher's South Korean subsidiary....

