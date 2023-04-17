DOD Contractor Says Feds Ruined His Life Over Costume Pics

By Alyssa Aquino (April 17, 2023, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A defense contractor accused of living under a false identity for decades accused federal prosecutors of ruining his life by misidentifying him as a Soviet sleeper cell agent, saying they had him arrested based on a photograph of him wearing a KGB costume for Halloween....

